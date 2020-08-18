Alps Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 11,775 Adtalem Global Education Inc (NYSE:ATGE)

Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Adtalem Global Education Inc (NYSE:ATGE) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 11,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATGE. International Value Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 129.5% in the first quarter. International Value Advisers LLC now owns 3,960,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234,525 shares in the last quarter. Madison Avenue Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the first quarter valued at $14,933,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 9.8% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 3,139,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,782,000 after buying an additional 279,844 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 305.5% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 219,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,846,000 after buying an additional 165,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the first quarter valued at $3,444,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Adtalem Global Education alerts:

ATGE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Adtalem Global Education from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine raised Adtalem Global Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Adtalem Global Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised Adtalem Global Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Adtalem Global Education presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

Shares of NYSE ATGE opened at $35.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.75. Adtalem Global Education Inc has a 1 year low of $19.76 and a 1 year high of $51.79.

About Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides educational services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Medical and Healthcare, Professional Education, and Technology and Business. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides a pre-licensure bachelor's degree in nursing at 21 campus locations and post-licensure bachelor's, master's, and doctorate degree programs in nursing through its online platform; and operates medical and veterinary schools, including American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine, Ross University School of Medicine, and Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine.

Read More: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adtalem Global Education Inc (NYSE:ATGE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adtalem Global Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adtalem Global Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.