Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

AMOT has been the subject of several other research reports. Roth Capital decreased their price target on Allied Motion Technologies from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Allied Motion Technologies from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised Allied Motion Technologies from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $47.50.

Get Allied Motion Technologies alerts:

Shares of AMOT opened at $46.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $428.85 million, a P/E ratio of 29.63, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Allied Motion Technologies has a 12 month low of $19.00 and a 12 month high of $49.98.

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.27. Allied Motion Technologies had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 4.14%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Allied Motion Technologies will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Allied Motion Technologies’s payout ratio is 6.35%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 512,361 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,141,000 after buying an additional 9,667 shares during the period. Investment Management of Virginia LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 1.9% in the second quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 186,789 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,594,000 after buying an additional 3,443 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 0.7% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 126,405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,457,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 2.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 126,202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,995,000 after buying an additional 3,499 shares during the period. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 25.0% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 117,786 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,158,000 after buying an additional 23,578 shares during the period. 53.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allied Motion Technologies Company Profile

Allied Motion Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty motion control components and systems that are used in a range of industries worldwide. It provides automotive brushless (BL) DC motors, power steering solutions, and special purpose motors; fractional horsepower permanent magnet DC and BLDC motors serving a range of original equipment applications; and high performance BLDC motors, including servo motors, frameless motors, torque motors, slot less motors, high resolution encoders, and motor/encoder assemblies.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Motion Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Motion Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.