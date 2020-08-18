Alkaline Water (OTCMKTS:WTER) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alkaline Water (OTCMKTS:WTER) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $1.75 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (Alkaline) is a premier bottler of alkaline drinking water, with an 8.8 pH balance. Alkaline employs a state-of-the-art Electrochemically Activated Water (ECA) system to create 8.8 pH drinking water without the use of any extraneous chemicals. The ECA process uses specialized electronic cells coated with a variety of rare earth minerals to produce scientifically engineered water. The Company further incorporate trace Himalayan minerals considered to be the finest in the world suited to a premier beverage. Alkaline88 contains 84 trace Himalayan minerals beneficial to the active consumer. The Company’s stores include convenience stores, natural food products stores, ethnic markets, national retailers and regional grocery chains across the United States. Alkaline is currently in the midst of a national mass-market expansion program, where the product is available for consumer sales. The Company sells all of its products to its retailers through brokers and distributors. “

Get Alkaline Water alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright raised Alkaline Water from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Roth Capital started coverage on Alkaline Water in a research note on Monday, June 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $3.50 price target for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WTER opened at $1.72 on Friday. Alkaline Water has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $2.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.25.

Alkaline Water (OTCMKTS:WTER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. Alkaline Water had a negative return on equity of 263.88% and a negative net margin of 22.16%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alkaline Water in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alkaline Water in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Alkaline Water in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Alkaline Water by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 340,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 12,457 shares during the period.

About Alkaline Water

The Alkaline Water Company Inc produces, distributes, and markets bottled alkaline water in the United States. The company offers bottled alkaline water in various volumes under the Alkaline88 trade name. It sells its products through brokers and distributors to retailers, such as convenience stores, natural food products stores, large ethnic markets, and national retailers.

Further Reading: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alkaline Water (WTER)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alkaline Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkaline Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.