Alkaline Water (OTCMKTS:WTER) Now Covered by Canaccord Genuity

Investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Alkaline Water (OTCMKTS:WTER) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on WTER. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alkaline Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. Roth Capital started coverage on Alkaline Water in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.50 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright upgraded Alkaline Water to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday.

Shares of Alkaline Water stock opened at $1.72 on Tuesday. Alkaline Water has a one year low of $0.40 and a one year high of $2.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.25.

Alkaline Water (OTCMKTS:WTER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. Alkaline Water had a negative return on equity of 263.88% and a negative net margin of 22.16%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WTER. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Alkaline Water in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alkaline Water in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alkaline Water in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alkaline Water by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 340,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 12,457 shares during the period.

The Alkaline Water Company Inc produces, distributes, and markets bottled alkaline water in the United States. The company offers bottled alkaline water in various volumes under the Alkaline88 trade name. It sells its products through brokers and distributors to retailers, such as convenience stores, natural food products stores, large ethnic markets, and national retailers.

