Alibaba Group (BABA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) will be issuing its Q1 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.52 per share for the quarter. Alibaba Group has set its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance at EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $8.61. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 29.16%. The business had revenue of $114.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $8.57 earnings per share. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Alibaba Group to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $256.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $247.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.42. Alibaba Group has a 12-month low of $161.68 and a 12-month high of $268.00. The company has a market capitalization of $646.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cfra reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and issued a $309.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $241.00 price objective (down previously from $250.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.22.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

