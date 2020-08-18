Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $96.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Albemarle’s adjusted earnings and sales for the second quarter beat the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company is expected to gain from its actions to boost its global lithium derivative capacity and synergies of the Rockwood acquisition. Its cost saving actions are also expected to support margins in 2020. Albemarle also remains committed to boost shareholder returns. However, its Lithium unit is facing headwinds from weak pricing and volumes. Lithium prices remain under pressure amid oversupply in the market. The coronavirus outbreak is also likely to hurt lithium demand in the near term. The company’s Bromine unit also faces headwind from weakness in certain markets including automotive. Lower FCC volumes are also hurting the Catalysts unit. High debt level and unfavorable currency swings are other concerns.”

Get Albemarle alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ALB. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Albemarle from a sector weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Albemarle currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $79.96.

ALB opened at $91.77 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $83.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Albemarle has a one year low of $48.89 and a one year high of $99.40.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.14. Albemarle had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 13.33%. On average, analysts expect that Albemarle will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be given a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 17th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 25.50%.

In other Albemarle news, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 150,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.71, for a total value of $13,606,590.71. Following the transaction, the director now owns 225,812 shares in the company, valued at $20,483,406.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 0.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $14,484,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 85,337 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,233,000 after buying an additional 7,580 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle during the first quarter valued at about $9,513,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 18.3% during the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 132,608 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,475,000 after buying an additional 20,466 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 34.6% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,295 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 2,131 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

Further Reading: Equity Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Albemarle (ALB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.