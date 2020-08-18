Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Akebia Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics based on hypoxia inducible factor biology for patients with kidney disease. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

AKBA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Akebia Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Akebia Therapeutics from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Akebia Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Akebia Therapeutics from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.57.

Shares of AKBA opened at $10.66 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.89. Akebia Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.99 and a 52-week high of $13.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.02. Akebia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 54.01% and a negative net margin of 113.35%. On average, equities analysts expect that Akebia Therapeutics will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Akebia Therapeutics news, insider Dell Faulkingham sold 6,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total transaction of $74,413.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 73,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $851,986.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Maxine Gowen sold 4,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.84, for a total value of $54,073.28. 2.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AKBA. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Akebia Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Akebia Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 30.6% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,745 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors own 70.08% of the company’s stock.

Akebia Therapeutics Company Profile

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. Its lead product candidate includes Auryxia, a ferric citrate to control the serum phosphorus levels in adult patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD), on dialysis (DD)-CKD, or the hyperphosphatemia indication (HIF); and vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to CKD in DD and non-dialysis patients.

