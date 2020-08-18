Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub cut shares of Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ATSG. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Air Transport Services Group from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Air Transport Services Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Air Transport Services Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Air Transport Services Group from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Air Transport Services Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.10.

NASDAQ:ATSG opened at $26.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.98. Air Transport Services Group has a 52-week low of $13.20 and a 52-week high of $28.71. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -19.35 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.16. Air Transport Services Group had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 23.75%. The company had revenue of $377.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.35 million. On average, research analysts predict that Air Transport Services Group will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Air Transport Services Group news, Director Randy D. Rademacher sold 10,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.42, for a total transaction of $276,421.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 607,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,659,212.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey J. Vorholt sold 3,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total value of $81,270.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 767,688 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,096,000 after buying an additional 101,492 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Air Transport Services Group during the first quarter worth approximately $520,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 78.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 139,503 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,550,000 after acquiring an additional 61,252 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $419,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 754.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,465,442 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,838 shares during the last quarter. 90.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the airfreight and logistics industry. The company owns and leases cargo aircraft to airlines and other customers. It also provides airline operations to delivery companies, airlines, freight forwarders, and the U.S. Military, as well as operates charter agreements.

