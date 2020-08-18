Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing and commercializing a novel class of therapeutics primarily in the United States. The companys lead product includes ALRN-6924, targets the tumor suppressor protein p53 for the treatment of a range of cancers which are in clinical stage. Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. William Blair reissued a buy rating on shares of Aileron Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating on shares of Aileron Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating on shares of Aileron Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd.

ALRN stock opened at $1.33 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.80. Aileron Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.25 and a fifty-two week high of $1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 3.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.99.

Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.05. On average, equities analysts expect that Aileron Therapeutics will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Rickenbach Josef H. Von purchased 227,272 shares of Aileron Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.10 per share, for a total transaction of $249,999.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 445,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $490,006. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Aileron Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Aileron Therapeutics by 106.0% during the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 47,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 24,388 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Aileron Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Aileron Therapeutics by 67.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 91,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 36,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Aileron Therapeutics by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 491,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 150,833 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.86% of the company’s stock.

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing a novel class of therapeutics in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is ALRN-6924, a stapled peptide, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors or lymphomas; Phase IIa clinical trial to treat peripheral T-cell lymphoma; Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and advanced myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS); and Phase IIb trial to treat AML/MDS in combination with cytosine arabinoside.

