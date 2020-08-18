Ag Growth International Inc to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.95 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (TSE:AFN)

Ag Growth International Inc (TSE:AFN) – Equities research analysts at Cormark cut their FY2020 EPS estimates for Ag Growth International in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 13th. Cormark analyst K. Mcphee now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.95 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.38.

Get Ag Growth International alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AFN. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$36.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$35.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Desjardins raised shares of Ag Growth International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Ag Growth International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$44.57.

Shares of AFN opened at C$37.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 252.11, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $570.35 million and a PE ratio of -14.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$29.78 and its 200 day moving average price is C$30.25. Ag Growth International has a 52 week low of C$15.00 and a 52 week high of C$48.07.

In other news, Senior Officer Steven Robert Sommerfeld sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$37.05, for a total value of C$1,852,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$969,487.35. Also, Director Gary Keith Anderson sold 7,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$37.00, for a total transaction of C$267,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,551,706.

Ag Growth International Company Profile

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, portable belt conveyors, grainvacs, and storm seed treaters; and permanent handling equipment, including TA tapered auger vertical blend systems, high-tonnage conveying systems, distributors, bulk weigh hoppers, enclosed belt conveyors, bucket elevators, rail and truck probes, VIS micro dosing systems, chain conveyors, truss and towers, screw feeders and conveyors, and spout and connections.

Featured Story: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Ag Growth International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ag Growth International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.