AEGON’s (AEG) Neutral Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of AEGON (NYSE:AEG) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group reissued a sell rating on shares of AEGON in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of AEGON in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of AEGON in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of AEGON in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of AEGON in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.50.

Shares of NYSE AEG opened at $2.85 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 3.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.32. AEGON has a 1 year low of $1.80 and a 1 year high of $4.70.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.0712 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 21st. This represents a yield of 2.1%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in AEGON by 5.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 888,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after acquiring an additional 48,089 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in AEGON by 311.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 40,207 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in AEGON during the second quarter valued at $173,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in AEGON by 5.7% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,187,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,957,000 after purchasing an additional 64,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in AEGON by 34.3% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 14,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,679 shares during the last quarter. 6.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AEGON Company Profile

Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services worldwide. It offers life, accident, and health insurance; property and casualty insurance; home and car insurance; individual investment accounts; annuities; retirement plan services; stable value solutions; retail and institutional investment management solutions; savings products; group pensions; mortgage loans; and bank accounts.

