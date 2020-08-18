Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) Receives Buy Rating from Barrington Research

Barrington Research reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) in a report published on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $35.00 price target on the stock.

ATGE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Adtalem Global Education from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. TheStreet raised Adtalem Global Education from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine raised Adtalem Global Education from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Adtalem Global Education from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Adtalem Global Education stock opened at $35.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. Adtalem Global Education has a 52 week low of $19.76 and a 52 week high of $51.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.24 and a 200-day moving average of $31.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 109,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. AXA increased its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 56,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 9,566 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,732,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,414,000 after purchasing an additional 23,697 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 45,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 8,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. 98.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adtalem Global Education Company Profile

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides educational services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Medical and Healthcare, Professional Education, and Technology and Business. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides a pre-licensure bachelor's degree in nursing at 21 campus locations and post-licensure bachelor's, master's, and doctorate degree programs in nursing through its online platform; and operates medical and veterinary schools, including American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine, Ross University School of Medicine, and Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine.

