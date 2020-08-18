Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Purchased by SRS Capital Advisors Inc.

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 5,100.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 104 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $45,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the second quarter worth $30,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 81.0% in the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 256.5% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 82 shares of the software company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 84.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adobe alerts:

In other news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.59, for a total value of $2,237,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 40,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,018,630.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.68, for a total transaction of $4,326,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,716 shares of company stock valued at $37,809,190 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Adobe stock opened at $454.00 on Tuesday. Adobe Inc has a one year low of $255.13 and a one year high of $470.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $442.51 and its 200 day moving average is $378.05. The firm has a market cap of $214.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.91.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.53% and a net margin of 30.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Adobe from $325.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Adobe from $293.00 to $413.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Adobe from $325.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $410.00 price target (up previously from $315.00) on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $421.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adobe has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $407.43.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Featured Story: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.