ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. They set a buy rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ADMA Biologics from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ADMA Biologics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.00.

Get ADMA Biologics alerts:

ADMA stock opened at $3.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $262.49 million, a PE ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 2.12. ADMA Biologics has a 12 month low of $1.45 and a 12 month high of $5.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.02 and its 200 day moving average is $3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 11.10 and a quick ratio of 6.75.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.07). ADMA Biologics had a negative return on equity of 104.32% and a negative net margin of 164.90%. Sell-side analysts forecast that ADMA Biologics will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jerrold B. Grossman bought 10,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.89 per share, for a total transaction of $29,478.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders purchased a total of 26,200 shares of company stock valued at $76,818 over the last quarter. 11.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in ADMA Biologics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $563,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in ADMA Biologics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,977,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in ADMA Biologics by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,300,167 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329,060 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in ADMA Biologics by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 41,599 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 10,083 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in ADMA Biologics by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,192,476 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,434,000 after acquiring an additional 349,110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.12% of the company’s stock.

ADMA Biologics Company Profile

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical and specialty immunoglobulin company, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is RI-002 derived from human plasma, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease.

See Also: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for ADMA Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADMA Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.