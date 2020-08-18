Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on identifying, developing and commercializing drugs to met needs in dermatology. Its drug candidate consists of A-101, a high-concentration hydrogen peroxide topical solution which is being developed as a prescription treatment for seborrheic keratosis a common non-malignant skin tumor and A-102, a proprietary topical gel dosage form of hydrogen peroxide for the treatment of SK and common warts which are in different clinical trial. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania. “

Get Aclaris Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Aclaris Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aclaris Therapeutics has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.50.

NASDAQ:ACRS opened at $2.37 on Friday. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.70 and a 12-month high of $3.34. The company has a quick ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.71 million, a P/E ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.46.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.08. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 105.38% and a negative net margin of 1,827.81%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aclaris Therapeutics will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACRS. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 100.3% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 26,213 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 45.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 35,112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 11,026 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $61,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 317.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,806 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 28,749 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 69,635 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

About Aclaris Therapeutics

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various therapies for dermatological and immuno-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates in two segments, Dermatology Therapeutics and Contract Research. The company offers ESKATA, a formulation of high-concentration hydrogen peroxide topical solution for raised seborrheic keratosis, a common non-malignant skin tumor; and RHOFADE, an oxymetazoline hydrochloride cream.

Further Reading: Do stock splits help investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aclaris Therapeutics (ACRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.