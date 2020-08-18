AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of pain. The Company product candidates comprises: ARX-01 or the Sufentanil NanoTab PCA System; ARX-02 or the Sufentanil NanoTab BTP Management System; and ARX-03 or the Sufentanil/Triazolam NanoTab which are in their development stage. Its product ARX-01 is focused on acute post-operative pain, ARX-02 is focused on the treatment of cancer breakthrough pain and ARX-03 is focused on providing mild sedation, anxiety reduction, and pain relief to patients undergoing painful procedures in a physician’s office. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Redwood City, California. “

ACRX has been the subject of several other research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a buy rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from $0.69 to $0.84 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.34.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACRX opened at $1.28 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.33. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $2.80. The firm has a market cap of $115.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 1.74.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06. Equities research analysts anticipate that AcelRx Pharmaceuticals will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Adrian Adams bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.33 per share, for a total transaction of $133,000.00. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 607.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,112 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 18,127 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,749 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 7,025 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,161 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 8,035 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. 23.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. Its lead product candidate is DSUVIA, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain. The company also develops ZALVISO, a pre-programmed and patient-controlled analgesia system that allows hospital patients with moderate-to-severe acute pain to self-dose with sufentanil sublingual tablets to manage their pain.

