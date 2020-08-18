Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $0.75 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Acasti Pharma Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on research, development and commercialization of krill oil based forms of omega-3 phospholipid therapies. CaPre (R), Acasti’s only prescription drug candidate, is being developed to help prevent and treat hypertriglyceridemia. ONEMIA (R) is a medical food and currently Acasti’s only commercialized product. Acasti Pharma Inc. is headquartered in Laval, Canada. “

ACST has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Acasti Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Acasti Pharma in a research report on Friday. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a buy rating and set a $1.40 price target on shares of Acasti Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Aegis reduced their price target on Acasti Pharma from $3.00 to $2.15 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded Acasti Pharma from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Acasti Pharma presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $2.72.

Shares of ACST opened at $0.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $72.31 million, a P/E ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 2.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. Acasti Pharma has a 12 month low of $0.25 and a 12 month high of $3.08.

Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Acasti Pharma will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Acasti Pharma by 1,862.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 81,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 77,179 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Acasti Pharma by 166.4% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 198,389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 123,932 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acasti Pharma in the second quarter valued at $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Acasti Pharma Company Profile

Acasti Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid therapeutic that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat patients with hypertriglyceridemia.

