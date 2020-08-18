Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (AOD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on August 31st

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0575 per share by the investment management company on Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th.

Shares of AOD opened at $8.15 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.66. Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund has a twelve month low of $5.02 and a twelve month high of $9.29.

