Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Investment (FAP) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 20th

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Investment (TSE:FAP) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st will be given a dividend of 0.023 per share on Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. This is a positive change from Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Investment’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

FAP stock opened at C$2.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $145.64 million and a PE ratio of -5.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.99. Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Investment has a 52 week low of C$2.51 and a 52 week high of C$3.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.68.

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Investment Company Profile

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Investment Company Limited is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It invests in fixed income markets of the Asia-Pacific region.

