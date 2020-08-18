AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) Cut to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AAON. DA Davidson reissued an underperform rating on shares of AAON in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AAON from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of AAON from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $63.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAON opened at $59.47 on Friday. AAON has a 52-week low of $40.48 and a 52-week high of $61.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 44.38 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.83 and a 200-day moving average of $52.69.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The construction company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). AAON had a return on equity of 23.61% and a net margin of 14.18%. The business had revenue of $125.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that AAON will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AAON news, VP Mikel D. Crews sold 19,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.52, for a total transaction of $1,077,805.88. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 37,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,032,669.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul K. Lackey, Jr. sold 10,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total transaction of $611,287.12. Insiders have sold 182,610 shares of company stock worth $10,361,921 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 22.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of AAON during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AAON by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,779 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AAON by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,227 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of AAON by 74.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,982 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of AAON in the 1st quarter worth about $110,000. 69.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. It offers rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, self-contained units, and coils.

