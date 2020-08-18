9,897 Shares in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) Purchased by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 9,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 0.5% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 76,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 3.3% in the second quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.3% in the second quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 132,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.2% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 21,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whitener Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 5.5% in the second quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. 76.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $28.96 on Tuesday. Weyerhaeuser Co has a one year low of $13.10 and a one year high of $31.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company has a market cap of $21.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.64 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.12.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 4.67%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James downgraded Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Weyerhaeuser presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.44.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

