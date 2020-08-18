82,506 Shares in Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) Acquired by First National Trust Co

First National Trust Co acquired a new position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 82,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Sirius XM by 5.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 425,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 23,507 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Sirius XM by 3.6% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,356,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,700,000 after purchasing an additional 47,693 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sirius XM by 34.3% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 8,054 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the first quarter worth $1,393,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Sirius XM by 254.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,849,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,954,000 after purchasing an additional 3,482,707 shares in the last quarter. 18.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SIRI opened at $5.99 on Tuesday. Sirius XM Holdings Inc has a one year low of $4.11 and a one year high of $7.40. The firm has a market cap of $25.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.90.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. Sirius XM had a net margin of 12.98% and a negative return on equity of 141.29%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Sirius XM Holdings Inc will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Sirius XM announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, July 14th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 7.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.0133 per share. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

SIRI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $6.25 to $6.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $5.90 to $6.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $7.00 to $7.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.09.

Sirius XM Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services in the United States. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres ranging from rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from principal leagues and colleges; multitude of talk and entertainment channels for various audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

