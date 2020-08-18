6,109 Shares in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Purchased by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,109 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $520,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 11,642.0% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 15,382 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 15,251 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the first quarter worth approximately $1,339,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 54.5% in the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 498,574 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $43,361,000 after buying an additional 175,777 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 710.7% in the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 51,693 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,406,000 after buying an additional 45,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 10.5% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 41,067 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,501,000 after buying an additional 3,904 shares in the last quarter. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ROST stock opened at $97.13 on Tuesday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.30 and a 52 week high of $124.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.79.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The apparel retailer reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.86). Ross Stores had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 35.71%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. Ross Stores’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ROST. Cfra upped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Nomura Instinet decreased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $100.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.27.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

