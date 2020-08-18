59,709 Shares in Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) Bought by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 59,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,184,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Ally Financial by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 5,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in Ally Financial by 76.6% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 27,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 79,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Ally Financial in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Ally Financial from $37.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “fair value” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ally Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on Ally Financial from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ally Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.62.

Ally Financial stock opened at $21.94 on Tuesday. Ally Financial Inc has a 52 week low of $10.22 and a 52 week high of $35.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.40.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.30. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. Ally Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 30th. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is currently 20.43%.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc provides various financial products and services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

