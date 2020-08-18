4NEW (KWATT) Price Down 13.9% This Week

4NEW (CURRENCY:KWATT) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 18th. 4NEW has a market capitalization of $12,114.59 and $11,510.00 worth of 4NEW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, 4NEW has traded down 13.9% against the US dollar. One 4NEW token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates, Cobinhood, IDEX and LATOKEN.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002538 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008190 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.56 or 0.00135216 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $227.22 or 0.01854785 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.38 or 0.00190857 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000919 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000243 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.62 or 0.00135640 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000160 BTC.

About 4NEW

4NEW’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,152,763 tokens. 4NEW’s official website is 4new.io . 4NEW’s official Twitter account is @4newcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for 4NEW is /r/4newNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

4NEW Token Trading

4NEW can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, IDEX, BitForex, Cobinhood, LATOKEN and Exrates. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 4NEW directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 4NEW should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 4NEW using one of the exchanges listed above.

