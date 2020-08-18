3i Group (OTCMKTS:CYBBF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Peel Hunt

Analysts at Peel Hunt initiated coverage on shares of 3i Group (OTCMKTS:CYBBF) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of 3i Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of 3i Group in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of 3i Group in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Investec cut shares of 3i Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of 3i Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get 3i Group alerts:

3i Group stock opened at $1.23 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.23. 3i Group has a 12-month low of $0.84 and a 12-month high of $2.55.

Virgin Money UK PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and B and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. It also offers online and mobile banking, and telephone banking services.

Read More: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for 3i Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3i Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.