3,011 Shares in Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ:NKLA) Bought by First National Trust Co

First National Trust Co bought a new stake in Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ:NKLA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Nikola in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in Nikola during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nikola during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nikola in the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in Nikola in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. 72.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.97 per share, for a total transaction of $179,850,000.00. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.69, for a total value of $59,766,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NKLA opened at $43.57 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.13. Nikola Corporation has a one year low of $10.16 and a one year high of $93.99.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.02 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 176.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Nikola Corporation will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NKLA shares. Cowen began coverage on shares of Nikola in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Nikola in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Nikola in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Nikola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th.

Nikola Corporation operates as an integrated zero emissions transportation systems provider. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems, and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company also develops electric vehicle solutions for military and outdoor recreational applications.

