21Vianet Group (VNET) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 19th. Analysts expect 21Vianet Group to post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:VNET opened at $23.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.11 and a beta of 0.31. 21Vianet Group has a 1 year low of $6.31 and a 1 year high of $30.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Get 21Vianet Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on 21Vianet Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on 21Vianet Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BidaskClub raised 21Vianet Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. DBS Vickers assumed coverage on 21Vianet Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on 21Vianet Group in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.93.

21Vianet Group, Inc provides carrier and cloud-neutral Internet data center services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It offers hosting and related services to house servers and networking equipment in its data centers, and connects them through a data transmission network.

Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for 21Vianet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 21Vianet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.