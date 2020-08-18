1,440 Shares in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Bought by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,440 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 733.3% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 2,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 982.1% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 396.9% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in Citrix Systems in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTXS opened at $138.08 on Tuesday. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.19 and a 52-week high of $173.56. The stock has a market cap of $16.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32, a PEG ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $146.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.78.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The cloud computing company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $799.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.08 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 201.80% and a net margin of 24.11%. Citrix Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.90%.

In other Citrix Systems news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 6,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.91, for a total value of $917,482.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 340,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,593,830.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jessica Soisson sold 5,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.73, for a total value of $810,464.07. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,346 shares of company stock worth $3,065,407. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CTXS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Citrix Systems from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Citrix Systems from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Citrix Systems from $154.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upgraded Citrix Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Citrix Systems from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.77.

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

