1,390 Shares in Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) Purchased by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 2.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 373,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,121,000 after acquiring an additional 8,743 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 59.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,074,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,340,000 after acquiring an additional 402,608 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 25.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 144,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,416,000 after acquiring an additional 29,680 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 22.5% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 285,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,726,000 after acquiring an additional 52,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $624,000. 26.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CCEP stock opened at $40.80 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Coca-Cola European Partners PLC has a 52-week low of $28.35 and a 52-week high of $58.94.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CCEP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Coca-Cola European Partners from $45.00 to $47.25 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Societe Generale began coverage on Coca-Cola European Partners in a report on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. UBS Group cut their price target on Coca-Cola European Partners from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. HSBC began coverage on Coca-Cola European Partners in a report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.23.

Coca-Cola European Partners Profile

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells a range of nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling flavors, energy drinks, juices, isotonics, and other drinks, as well as water. It provides its products primarily under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, and Sprite brands, as well as Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Mezzo Mix, Schweppes, Royal Bliss, Fïnle, Monster, GLACÉAU Smartwater, Vio, Chaudfontaine, Fuze Tea, Honest Coffee, Oasis, Capri-Sun, Honest, and Tropico brands.

