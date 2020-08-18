1&1 Drillisch (ETR:DRI) Given a €30.00 Price Target at Independent Research

Independent Research set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on 1&1 Drillisch (ETR:DRI) in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on DRI. HSBC set a €21.00 ($24.71) price target on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Warburg Research set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. UBS Group set a €26.00 ($30.59) price target on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Barclays set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €37.00 ($43.53) target price on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €30.16 ($35.48).

DRI opened at €25.38 ($29.86) on Friday. 1&1 Drillisch has a 12-month low of €13.29 ($15.64) and a 12-month high of €32.88 ($38.68). The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion and a PE ratio of 11.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €23.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of €21.64.

1&1 Drillisch AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunications provider in Germany. The company operates in two segments, Access and Other. It provides its customers with a portfolio of services and products from the fields of broadband and mobile Internet. The company's mobile access and landline products include related applications, such as home networks, online storage, telephony, and video on demand or Internet protocol television.

