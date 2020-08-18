111 (YI) to Release Earnings on Thursday

111 (NASDAQ:YI) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 20th. 111 has set its Q2 2020

Pre-Market guidance at EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

111 (NASDAQ:YI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter. 111 had a negative return on equity of 59.01% and a negative net margin of 10.39%. The business had revenue of $222.53 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect 111 to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:YI opened at $6.70 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $551.81 million, a PE ratio of -7.44 and a beta of 1.35. 111 has a one year low of $2.29 and a one year high of $8.70.

YI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 111 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of 111 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of 111 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th.

111 Company Profile

111, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an integrated online and offline platform in the healthcare market in the People's Republic of China. The company sells medical and wellness products through online retail, and wholesale and retail pharmacies, as well as provides value-added services, such as online consultation services and e-prescription services to consumers.

