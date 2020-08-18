1&1 Drillisch (ETR:DRI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by DZ Bank

DZ Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of 1&1 Drillisch (ETR:DRI) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

DRI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €37.00 ($43.53) target price on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Barclays set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Independent Research set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Oddo Bhf set a €27.00 ($31.76) price target on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €26.00 ($30.59) price target on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €30.16 ($35.48).

Get 1&1 Drillisch alerts:

Shares of 1&1 Drillisch stock opened at €25.38 ($29.86) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €23.64 and its 200-day moving average is €21.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion and a PE ratio of 11.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. 1&1 Drillisch has a 12-month low of €13.29 ($15.64) and a 12-month high of €32.88 ($38.68).

1&1 Drillisch AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunications provider in Germany. The company operates in two segments, Access and Other. It provides its customers with a portfolio of services and products from the fields of broadband and mobile Internet. The company's mobile access and landline products include related applications, such as home networks, online storage, telephony, and video on demand or Internet protocol television.

See Also: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for 1&1 Drillisch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1&1 Drillisch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.