10,273 Shares in Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) Purchased by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in shares of Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DISCA. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Discovery Communications by 54.0% in the first quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in Discovery Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in Discovery Communications by 996.5% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Discovery Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Discovery Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 36.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DISCA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Discovery Communications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Discovery Communications in a report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Discovery Communications from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Discovery Communications in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Macquarie lowered Discovery Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.71.

Shares of Discovery Communications stock opened at $22.09 on Tuesday. Discovery Communications Inc. has a one year low of $17.12 and a one year high of $33.65. The company has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.83.

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.07. Discovery Communications had a return on equity of 21.73% and a net margin of 12.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Discovery Communications Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

