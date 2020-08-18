$1.56 EPS Expected for AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) will report $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for AerCap’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.40 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.76. AerCap reported earnings of $2.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, November 13th.
On average, analysts expect that AerCap will report full year earnings of $6.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.75 to $6.82. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.82 to $6.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for AerCap.
AerCap (NYSE:AER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.42. AerCap had a net margin of 22.57% and a return on equity of 11.68%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in AerCap during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in AerCap during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AerCap during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in AerCap during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in AerCap during the 2nd quarter worth about $127,000. 84.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of AER stock opened at $31.13 on Tuesday. AerCap has a 12-month low of $10.42 and a 12-month high of $64.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.89 and a 200-day moving average of $34.20.
AerCap Company Profile
AerCap Holdings N.V., an aircraft leasing company, engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in China, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, including remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.
