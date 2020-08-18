$1.09 EPS Expected for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) will announce $1.08 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Discover Financial Services’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.66 and the lowest is $0.30. Discover Financial Services posted earnings of $2.36 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 54.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will report full year earnings of $0.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to $1.74. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.91 to $6.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Discover Financial Services.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($1.25). Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 7.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DFS. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $72.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

Shares of NYSE:DFS opened at $52.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.24 and its 200-day moving average is $50.68. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $23.25 and a 52-week high of $87.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 19.38%.

In other Discover Financial Services news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 1,920 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total transaction of $94,521.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,751,907.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 455.7% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 29,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 24,068 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,056,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 65,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,343,000 after acquiring an additional 16,680 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,026,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,293,000 after acquiring an additional 107,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.64% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

