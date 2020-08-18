0x (ZRX) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $122.26 Million

0x (CURRENCY:ZRX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 18th. 0x has a market cap of $409.35 million and $122.26 million worth of 0x was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, 0x has traded 28.5% higher against the dollar. One 0x token can now be purchased for $0.57 or 0.00004667 BTC on major exchanges including Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Huobi, Poloniex and Cobinhood.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002524 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008215 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.24 or 0.00132547 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $226.49 or 0.01848885 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.34 or 0.00190503 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000917 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000239 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.59 or 0.00135388 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000160 BTC.

0x launched on August 15th, 2017. 0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 715,994,632 tokens. 0x’s official website is 0xproject.com . 0x’s official Twitter account is @0xproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for 0x is /r/0xProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

0x can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: WazirX, Hotbit, Gatecoin, OTCBTC, HitBTC, AirSwap, FCoin, Fatbtc, Bitbns, Mercatox, Bithumb, CoinTiger, Bilaxy, Iquant, Coinone, Huobi, Liqui, Ethfinex, Cobinhood, Radar Relay, DigiFinex, Zebpay, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Gate.io, Crex24, Koinex, IDEX, GOPAX, BitBay, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Livecoin, Bittrex, Independent Reserve, ZB.COM, Binance, DDEX, OKEx, BitMart, Vebitcoin, Upbit, Tokenomy, Kucoin, C2CX, Poloniex and ABCC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0x directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0x should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 0x using one of the exchanges listed above.

