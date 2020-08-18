$0.58 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Cushing Energy Income Fund (NYSE:PFC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that The Cushing Energy Income Fund (NYSE:PFC) will report earnings of $0.58 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for The Cushing Energy Income Fund’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.76. The Cushing Energy Income Fund posted earnings of $0.68 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that The Cushing Energy Income Fund will report full year earnings of $1.42 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.49. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.42. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for The Cushing Energy Income Fund.

Get The Cushing Energy Income Fund alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on The Cushing Energy Income Fund from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Raymond James lifted their price target on The Cushing Energy Income Fund from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Cushing Energy Income Fund from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd.

In other The Cushing Energy Income Fund news, CEO Donald P. Hileman bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.89 per share, for a total transaction of $35,780.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,664 shares in the company, valued at $1,317,848.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink

Shares of NYSE:PFC opened at $20.07 on Tuesday. The Cushing Energy Income Fund has a 12-month low of $10.98 and a 12-month high of $32.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.49.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%.

The Cushing Energy Income Fund Company Profile

Premier Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Premier Bank and First Insurance Group that provides community banking and financial services. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, and retirement accounts; mortgages, home equity loans, and auto and vehicle loans; debit cards; trustee services; and various insurance products, such as auto/vehicle, health, homeowners, and life insurance, as well as property, liability, business vehicle, cybersecurity, risk management, and employee group plans.

Recommended Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Cushing Energy Income Fund (PFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Cushing Energy Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cushing Energy Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.