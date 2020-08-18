$0.43 EPS Expected for Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST) will announce $0.43 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Sensata Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.45 and the lowest is $0.42. Sensata Technologies reported earnings of $0.90 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 52.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sensata Technologies will report full-year earnings of $1.74 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.81. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.12 to $3.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Sensata Technologies.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $576.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.02 million. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 2.96%. Sensata Technologies’s revenue was down 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ST shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Sensata Technologies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Sensata Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.29.

In related news, Director Thomas Wroe, Jr. sold 3,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.11, for a total value of $141,048.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Sensata Technologies during the first quarter worth about $681,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 75.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 268,256 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,760,000 after purchasing an additional 115,013 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 111.8% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 509,103 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $14,728,000 after purchasing an additional 268,732 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Sensata Technologies by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 616,536 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $17,836,000 after buying an additional 108,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ST opened at $41.40 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.93, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.62. Sensata Technologies has a one year low of $18.25 and a one year high of $54.72.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiary, Sensata Technologies Holding N.V., develops, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors and controls in the Americas, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures pressure sensors, speed and position sensors, and temperature sensors.

