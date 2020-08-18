-$0.36 Earnings Per Share Expected for Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.36) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Las Vegas Sands’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.64) and the highest is ($0.13). Las Vegas Sands posted earnings per share of $0.75 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 148%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands will report full-year earnings of ($1.48) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.07) to ($1.00). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $2.59. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Las Vegas Sands.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The casino operator reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.33). Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 7.46%. The firm had revenue of $98.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on LVS. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Cfra raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $14.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.87.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LVS. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 51.4% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 9,953 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 3,377 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 6,233.3% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 9,500 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 9,350 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,154,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. boosted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 1.3% during the first quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. now owns 167,918 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $7,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.05% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $47.73 on Tuesday. Las Vegas Sands has a fifty-two week low of $33.30 and a fifty-two week high of $74.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.10. The stock has a market cap of $36.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.21 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

