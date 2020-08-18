$0.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for Earthstone Energy Inc (NYSE:ESTE) This Quarter

Analysts expect Earthstone Energy Inc (NYSE:ESTE) to report $0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Earthstone Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the lowest is $0.05. Earthstone Energy posted earnings per share of $0.18 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Earthstone Energy will report full year earnings of $0.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.48. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.41. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Earthstone Energy.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.12. Earthstone Energy had a return on equity of 5.99% and a net margin of 5.51%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ESTE shares. TheStreet raised Earthstone Energy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. ValuEngine lowered Earthstone Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Imperial Capital lifted their price objective on Earthstone Energy from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Earthstone Energy from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.64.

Earthstone Energy stock opened at $3.49 on Tuesday. Earthstone Energy has a one year low of $1.44 and a one year high of $7.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.15 million, a P/E ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 2.47.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in shares of Earthstone Energy in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 39.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,050 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 3,723 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Earthstone Energy in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Heritage Investors Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 76.0% in the first quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 25,295 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 10,925 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 229.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 40,386 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 28,134 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.19% of the company’s stock.

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the development and operation of oil and gas properties in the United States. Its asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of west Texas and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 93 gross Eagle Ford wells; and 13 gross Austin Chalk wells, as well as had 98,847 thousand barrels of oil equivalent (MBOE) of total proved reserves comprised 23,646 MBOE of proved developed reserves and 75,201 MBOE of proved undeveloped reserves.

