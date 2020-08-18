-$0.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for Greenlane Holdings (NASDAQ:GNLN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Greenlane Holdings (NASDAQ:GNLN) will announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Greenlane’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.11) and the highest is ($0.06). Greenlane reported earnings per share of ($0.49) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 81.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, November 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Greenlane will report full-year earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.34). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.05 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Greenlane.

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.43). Greenlane had a negative return on equity of 16.22% and a negative net margin of 10.64%. The firm had revenue of $33.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.52 million.

GNLN has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Greenlane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Greenlane in a report on Friday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Greenlane in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Greenlane from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNLN opened at $2.99 on Tuesday. Greenlane has a 12 month low of $1.02 and a 12 month high of $7.11. The stock has a market cap of $275.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 2.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 4.42 and a quick ratio of 2.72.

In other Greenlane news, CEO Aaron Locascio sold 39,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.72, for a total transaction of $145,080.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,081.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 83.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GNLN. Healthcare Value Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Greenlane by 11.1% during the second quarter. Healthcare Value Capital LLC now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Greenlane by 54.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 9,401 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Greenlane by 57.4% during the second quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 288,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after buying an additional 105,215 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Greenlane by 83.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 132,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 60,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greenlane during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

Greenlane Holdings, Inc distribute consumption accessories and vaporization products to wholesale and retail customers in the United States and Canada. The company offers vaporizers and parts, cleaning products, grinders and storage containers, pipes, rolling papers, and customized lines of specialty packaging.

