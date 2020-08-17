Zippie (ZIPT) Price Down 11% Over Last 7 Days

Zippie (CURRENCY:ZIPT) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 17th. Zippie has a market capitalization of $628,085.20 and $462.00 worth of Zippie was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zippie token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Bancor Network, YoBit and CoinBene. In the last week, Zippie has traded 11% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002626 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008306 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.95 or 0.00157333 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $225.18 or 0.01869881 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.13 or 0.00192079 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000963 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000244 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.14 or 0.00134023 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Zippie Profile

Zippie launched on March 29th, 2018. Zippie’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 271,196,892 tokens. The Reddit community for Zippie is /r/Zippie and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zippie is zippie.org . Zippie’s official Twitter account is @zippiehq and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Zippie

Zippie can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Bancor Network, IDEX and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zippie directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zippie should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zippie using one of the exchanges listed above.

