ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) Receives $6.30 Average PT from Analysts

ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.30.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Laidlaw restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a report on Sunday, June 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a report on Sunday, June 21st. Raymond James set a $5.50 target price on ZIOPHARM Oncology and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub raised ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective (down previously from $6.50) on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a research note on Monday, May 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ ZIOP opened at $3.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $651.02 million, a PE ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a current ratio of 11.56, a quick ratio of 11.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. ZIOPHARM Oncology has a 1 year low of $1.79 and a 1 year high of $5.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.25 and its 200-day moving average is $3.06.

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ZIOPHARM Oncology will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 687,998 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,248,000 after purchasing an additional 41,301 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,226,959 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,511,000 after buying an additional 140,447 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 28,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 46.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 103,652 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 32,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Welch Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. 46.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZIOPHARM Oncology Company Profile

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of immuno-oncology therapies for treating heterogenous solid tumors and unknown antigens. The company develops two immuno-oncology platform technologies, including Sleeping Beauty (SB), which is based on the genetic engineering of immune cells using a non-viral transposon/transposase system to reprogram T-cells outside of the body for infusion; and Controlled IL-12, which delivers interleukin 12 or IL-12, a master regular of the immune system, in a controlled and safe manner to focus the patient's immune system to attack cancer cells.

