Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z) CAO Sells $192,394.08 in Stock

Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z) CAO Jennifer Rock sold 2,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.36, for a total transaction of $192,394.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 44,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,325,109.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jennifer Rock also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Zillow Group alerts:

On Friday, August 14th, Jennifer Rock sold 2,812 shares of Zillow Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.89, for a total transaction of $207,778.68.

On Monday, July 13th, Jennifer Rock sold 5,371 shares of Zillow Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.10, for a total value of $338,910.10.

Shares of NASDAQ Z opened at $76.64 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $16.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.10 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.24. The company has a current ratio of 4.94, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Zillow Group Inc has a 12-month low of $20.04 and a 12-month high of $85.10.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of Z. Sands Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Zillow Group in the first quarter valued at $142,696,000. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 238.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,776,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251,028 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP lifted its position in Zillow Group by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 4,394,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166,538 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,122,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $640,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,096 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Zillow Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,674,000. 77.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on Z. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Zillow Group from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Standpoint Research lowered Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $46.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zillow Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

Featured Article: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.