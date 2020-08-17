ZCore (ZCR) Trading Down 4.9% This Week

ZCore (CURRENCY:ZCR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 17th. One ZCore coin can now be bought for about $0.0206 or 0.00000171 BTC on exchanges including $24.68, $10.39, $7.50 and $20.33. ZCore has a total market capitalization of $128,198.02 and $122.00 worth of ZCore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ZCore has traded 4.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Phoenix (PHX) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000057 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Mogwai (MOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000116 BTC.

ZCore Profile

ZCore (CRYPTO:ZCR) is a coin. ZCore’s total supply is 6,224,931 coins. ZCore’s official website is zcore.cash . ZCore’s official Twitter account is @ZCoreCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

ZCore Coin Trading

ZCore can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $32.15, $24.68, $13.77, $20.33, $7.50, $10.39, $50.98, $24.43, $33.94, $5.60, $18.94 and $51.55. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZCore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZCore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZCore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

