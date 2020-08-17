Zacks Investment Research Upgrades PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $39.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “PAR TECHNOLOGY CORP. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, installs, and services microprocessor- based transaction processing systems for the restaurant and industrial market-places, Corneal Topography systems for measuring the true topography of the eye and vision inspection systems for the food-processing industry (Commercial Segment). Co. is also engaged in the design and implementation of advanced-technology computer software systems, for the Department of Defense and other Government agencies (Government Segment). “

Get PAR Technology alerts:

PAR has been the subject of a number of other reports. BTIG Research reissued a buy rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of PAR Technology in a research report on Sunday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on PAR Technology from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Roth Capital raised PAR Technology from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. ValuEngine downgraded PAR Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on PAR Technology from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. PAR Technology presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $34.83.

NYSE PAR opened at $35.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $653.90 million, a P/E ratio of -19.46 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.99. PAR Technology has a 1-year low of $9.64 and a 1-year high of $36.49.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The software maker reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.07. PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 26.82% and a negative net margin of 15.91%. On average, analysts anticipate that PAR Technology will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Bryan A. Menar sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $163,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,719 shares in the company, valued at $348,640.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 12.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in PAR Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PAR Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,652,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in PAR Technology by 144.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,667 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 18,715 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in PAR Technology by 140.1% in the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 488,308 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,615,000 after buying an additional 284,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in PAR Technology by 23.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 723,577 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,656,000 after buying an additional 135,714 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.74% of the company’s stock.

About PAR Technology

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides management technology solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) technology solutions, including cloud-based, software-as-a-service Brink and on-premise POS PixelPoint solutions, and its POS hardware platforms, as well as installation, technical, and maintenance support services.

Recommended Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PAR Technology (PAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PAR Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAR Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.