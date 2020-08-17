Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) to “Buy”

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 30.47% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Morphic Holding Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for autoimmune, cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Morphic Holding Inc. is based in Waltham, Massachusetts. “

Get Morphic alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MORF. ValuEngine raised Morphic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub raised Morphic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Morphic from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Morphic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

NASDAQ:MORF opened at $26.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $872.61 million, a P/E ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.35. Morphic has a 12-month low of $9.90 and a 12-month high of $31.00.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.04. On average, analysts expect that Morphic will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Morphic news, insider Alexey Lugovskoy sold 3,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total transaction of $90,314.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,996 shares in the company, valued at $2,736,700.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel William Devaul sold 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total value of $143,154.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 85,903 shares of company stock worth $1,981,640. 39.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Morphic by 8,338.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Morphic by 102.0% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Morphic by 32.1% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Morphic by 210.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Morphic by 33.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.30% of the company’s stock.

About Morphic

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics. The company's lead product candidates in clinical development are MORF-720, a selective oral avb6 specific integrin inhibitor for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and a4b7 specific integrin inhibitors for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease.

Further Reading: Holder of Record

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Morphic (MORF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Morphic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morphic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.