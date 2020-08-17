Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Lonestar Resources US (NASDAQ:LONE) to “Hold”

Lonestar Resources US (NASDAQ:LONE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lonestar Resources US Inc. is an oil and gas company. It is involved in exploration, production and acquisition of unconventional oil and gas reserves. Lonestar Resources US Inc. is headquartered in Fort Worth, United States. “

Shares of NASDAQ:LONE opened at $0.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 3.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.77. Lonestar Resources US has a one year low of $0.36 and a one year high of $3.42.

Lonestar Resources US (NASDAQ:LONE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 5th. The energy company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.20). Lonestar Resources US had a negative return on equity of 11.18% and a negative net margin of 81.10%. The company had revenue of $37.01 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lonestar Resources US will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Lonestar Resources US by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 143,843 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 50,131 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lonestar Resources US by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 219,200 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Lonestar Resources US in the 1st quarter worth $178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.53% of the company’s stock.

Lonestar Resources US Company Profile

Lonestar Resources US Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of unconventional oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily focuses on Eagle Ford Shale properties that cover an area of 57,491 net acres in Texas counties.

