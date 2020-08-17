Zacks Investment Research Upgrades LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) to “Hold”

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. is an online consumer finance platform for educated young adults primarily in China. The Company provide technologies including big data, cloud computing and artificial intelligence. LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. is based in China. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of LexinFintech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Nomura lowered their target price on shares of LexinFintech from $16.59 to $13.29 in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Citigroup raised shares of LexinFintech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. CLSA initiated coverage on shares of LexinFintech in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, China Renaissance Securities raised shares of LexinFintech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.15.

Shares of LX opened at $8.43 on Friday. LexinFintech has a 12 month low of $6.98 and a 12 month high of $16.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.28 and its 200-day moving average is $10.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($3.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($4.23). The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. LexinFintech had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 10.62%. The business’s revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.44 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that LexinFintech will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in LexinFintech during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in LexinFintech by 1,633.3% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in LexinFintech during the first quarter worth about $62,000. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new position in LexinFintech during the second quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in LexinFintech by 24.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.76% of the company’s stock.

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance platform for young adults in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, a retail and online consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase loans, personal installment loans, and other loan products, as well as provides online direct sales with installment payment terms.

